Steam On Linux Drops Below 2% For August 2024 Survey

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 September 2024
VALVE
With the start of the new month comes the Steam Survey results for the month prior. The August 2024 data is in and it points to the Steam on Linux statistics dipping back below 2%.

Back in May the Steam on Linux marketshare returned to passing the 2% threshold and remained above 2% through July. But the August 2024 survey results are out this evening and point to a drop for Linux. The August 2024 numbers show a 0.16% drop for Linux gamers, landing at a 1.92% marketshare. Windows meanwhile rose to 96.78% and macOS dropped a tiny bit to 1.3%.

Steam August survey OS Linux


As we have seen in months past when Linux takes a sizable dip, it's correlated to a rise in the Simplified Chinese use. In August the Simplified Chinese use further grew and helping out Windows at the cost to the Linux percentage.

Steam August survey Chinese use


SteamOS as found on the Steam Deck is powering around 40% of the connected Linux gaming systems.

SteamOS use leads on Linux


In part due to the Steam Deck being powered by a custom AMD APU, the AMD CPU marketshare among Steam Linux gamers remains at over 70%!

Steam Linux CPU use


Meanwhile the Steam Survey numbers on Windows show nearly the opposite with the Intel CPU marketshare at 66% among Windows gamers.

Steam Windows CPU use


Those wanting to dig through the August 2024 Steam Survey results can find them on SteamPowered.com.
