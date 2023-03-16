Steam Deck Goes On Sale For Steam's Spring Sale

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 16 March 2023 at 01:29 PM EDT. 36 Comments
VALVE
Valve today started their first-ever Steam Spring Sale that runs through next week. In addition to sales on games, this is the first time Valve has offered the Steam Deck at a discounted price.

For the duration of the Steam Spring Sale, which runs through 10am Pacific on 23 March, the Steam Deck is available for 10% off. This sale is valid for all regions where the Steam Deck is currently shipping.

Steam Spring Sale


This sale comes a little more than one year since the Steam Deck began shipping. With the sale, t he Steam Deck 64GB eMMC version is priced at $359 USD, the 256GB NVMe version at $476, and the 512GB NVme version at $584 with the 10% savings.

Steam Spring Sale


For the Steam Deck savings and other discounted games for the Steam Spring Sale, visit SteamPowered.com.
