Steam Deck Goes On Sale For Steam's Spring Sale
For the duration of the Steam Spring Sale, which runs through 10am Pacific on 23 March, the Steam Deck is available for 10% off. This sale is valid for all regions where the Steam Deck is currently shipping.
This sale comes a little more than one year since the Steam Deck began shipping. With the sale, t he Steam Deck 64GB eMMC version is priced at $359 USD, the 256GB NVMe version at $476, and the 512GB NVme version at $584 with the 10% savings.
For the Steam Deck savings and other discounted games for the Steam Spring Sale, visit SteamPowered.com.