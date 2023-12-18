Shotcut 23.12 Released With Wayland Crash Fix, Upgraded AV1 Encode/Decode

Shotcut 23.12 debuted this weekend as the newest version of this open-source non-linear video editing solution for Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.Shotcut 23.12 brings many bug fixes ahead of any holiday video editing. Shotcut 23.12 does fix the video editor crashing on start-up when running on Wayland with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 23.10. But in the process the support for Shotcut on Ubuntu 23.04 under Wayland is known to be broke. But with Ubuntu 23.04 nearing end-of-life anyhow, it's less of an issue.

Shotcut 23.12 also brings a wide variety of bug fixes throughout this open-source video editor. There are also some dependency upgrades like pulling in FFmpeg 6.1 and moving to dav1d 1.4 for AV1 decode and libaom-av1 3.8 for AV1 encode on the CPU.Downloads and more details on the Shotcut 23.12 release via Shotcut.org