Servo Engine Updates Bring CSS Tables & Its Browser Gets Back/Forward Buttons
As part of the renewed efforts around the Servo open-source web engine and making it usable for embedded purposes, the Servo engine has been tacking on a number of new features in recent weeks.
Over the past month more features have been added to Servo including support for "text-align: justify" is finally in place as well as the properties text-align-last, line-height, and vertical-align. Support has also begun on supporting stick positioning and tables within the new layout engine. Plus Servo is being moved from floating-point coordinates to fix-point coordinates.
Servo has also seen updates to its included WebGPU, GStreamer, and ANGLE libraries.
Meanwhile Servo's basic example web browser has now received support for... back and forward buttons:
There's also been stability improvements, crash fixes, and other general fixes to this code being worked on by Linux Foundation Europe stakeholders with the likes of Igalia.
More details on these Servo improvements can be found over on the Servo.org blog.
