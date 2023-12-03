Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Server Upgrades In Progress
Finally retiring the last of the CentOS 7 usage around here to move to AlmaLinux 8, moving from AMD EPYC Rome to Milan, and other hardware/software upgrades, transitioning to the new Phoronix.com dedicated server hardware and software is ongoing. Phoronix continues to be hosted on dedicated hardware at the wonderful HiVelocity data centers -- more than a decade on, I remain a happy customer with in that long time only having only one or two frustrated moments.
So pardon any brief interruption in service over the next few hours but in the end there should be much better page load times / responsiveness as we end out 2023. Cheers to new hardware and more recent open-source software.
This page will be updated once the migration is complete; if you are seeing this, not yet routed to new environment.