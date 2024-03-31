Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Serpent OS Hopes To Ship Pre-Alpha ISOs In The Coming Weeks
Doherty published a March 2024 status update to outline recent work on this original Linux distribution. The former Solus Linux founder summed up the latest efforts around Serpent OS as:
- Serpent OS has been working more on getting up their desktop experience including NetworkManager packaged up, Vulkan and Mesa driver support, and other core desktop pieces. GNOME Software and Flatpak are also working as part of this initial "baremetal booting hardware" effort.
- Serpent OS is tracking the work done by System76 on their Rust-written COSMIC desktop and look forward to offering it within Serpent OS.
- Serpent OS hopes to ship a pre-Alpha ISO soon of this Linux distribution.
- The Serpent OS Boulder build tool has seen work to enhance its performance where some cases it's around 50% faster packaging times than previously.
- Boulder's package payloads are now compressed usin multi-threaded Zstd compression.
- Serpent's Moss tool has also seen optimizations, code clean-ups, and other work.
Serpent OS developers are hoping to be able to publish the pre-Alpha ISOs in "the coming weeks" with more news expected around the end of April. More information over on SerpentOS.com.