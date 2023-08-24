Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
SQLite 3.43 Released With Up To 2x Performance For JSON Processing
With SQLite 3.43 there is now support for Contentless-Delete FTS5 Indexes, which is a variety of the FTS5 full-text search index that avoids storing the content that is being indexed while allowing records to be deleted. The documentation explains of Contentless-Delete FTS5 Indexes:
"A contentless-delete table differs from a contentless table in that:
- Contentless-delete tables support both DELETE and "INSERT OR REPLACE INTO" statements.
- Contentless-delete tables support UPDATE statements, but only if new values are supplied for all user-defined columns of the fts5 table.
- Contentless-delete tables do not support the FTS5 delete command."
SQLite 3.43 also has improvements to its JSON processing that for some large JSON strings there can be as much as a 2x performance improvement for the JSON data processing.
SQLite 3.43 also adds the timediff() SQL function, the octet_length(X) SQL function, enhancements to the query planner, and various other improvements.
Downloads and more details on the SQLite 3.43 release via SQLite.org.