SQLite 3.43 Released With Up To 2x Performance For JSON Processing

Written by Michael Larabel on 24 August 2023
SQLite 3.43 is out today as the newest version of this popular open-source embedded SQL database library that is widely used by countless applications and other software for a variety of data storage purposes.

With SQLite 3.43 there is now support for Contentless-Delete FTS5 Indexes, which is a variety of the FTS5 full-text search index that avoids storing the content that is being indexed while allowing records to be deleted. The documentation explains of Contentless-Delete FTS5 Indexes:
"A contentless-delete table differs from a contentless table in that:

- Contentless-delete tables support both DELETE and "INSERT OR REPLACE INTO" statements.
- Contentless-delete tables support UPDATE statements, but only if new values are supplied for all user-defined columns of the fts5 table.
- Contentless-delete tables do not support the FTS5 delete command."

SQLite 3.43 also has improvements to its JSON processing that for some large JSON strings there can be as much as a 2x performance improvement for the JSON data processing.

SQLite 3.43 also adds the timediff() SQL function, the octet_length(X) SQL function, enhancements to the query planner, and various other improvements.

SQLite logo


Downloads and more details on the SQLite 3.43 release via SQLite.org.
