QNX Support Restored For SDL3
When SDL3 development kicked off last November for this open-source library that is widely used by cross-platform games and other software, QNX support was removed alongside other old targets. Just months later, the QNX platform support is being revived.
Since January has been this pull request to restore QNX support for SDL3 that was just dropped months earlier. as of yesterday, those 16 patches amounting to 1,635 lines of new code were merged.
The QNX commercial Unix-like OS while most popular during the wild BlackBerry days still sees various uses, these days seemingly mostly within in-vehicle infotainment systems / automobiles.
So for SDL3 the QNX support has been revived while it would be interesting to hear just how widely used the Simple DirectMedia Library is in the BlackBerry QNX world.
4 Comments