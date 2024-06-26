Rust-Written OpenCL Driver Now Works On Raspberry Pi GPUs

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

Mesa's Rusticl driver as a Rust-based OpenCL driver for GPUs backed by Gallium3D support now works with the Broadcom V3D driver. This V3D support is notable as it's most commonly associated with the Raspberry Pi single board computers.With the newest Mesa 24.2 development code today, Rusticl is enabled for the Broadcom V3D driver meaning it's possible to now run OpenCL workloads on the Raspberry Pi's GPU using this open-source code.

Karol Herbst of Red Hat has been working on the V3D Rusticl support for the past half-year and most OpenCL CTS test cases are passing. There are some known 16-bit issues though and various other minor features not behaving as expected right now.