Rust-Written OpenCL Driver Now Works On Raspberry Pi GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 26 June 2024 at 08:37 AM EDT. 9 Comments
Mesa's Rusticl driver as a Rust-based OpenCL driver for GPUs backed by Gallium3D support now works with the Broadcom V3D driver. This V3D support is notable as it's most commonly associated with the Raspberry Pi single board computers.

With the newest Mesa 24.2 development code today, Rusticl is enabled for the Broadcom V3D driver meaning it's possible to now run OpenCL workloads on the Raspberry Pi's GPU using this open-source code.

Raspberry Pi 5


Karol Herbst of Red Hat has been working on the V3D Rusticl support for the past half-year and most OpenCL CTS test cases are passing. There are some known 16-bit issues though and various other minor features not behaving as expected right now.

V3D Rusticl merged to Mesa


In any event this merge today is quite an achievement for Rusticl and Raspberry Pi owners. Rusticl works as well with Mesa's Asahi AGX, Intel Iris, Nouveau, R600, Panfrost, RadeonSI, Swrast, and Zink drivers. This new V3D Rusticl support will be found in Mesa 24.2 due out as stable in August.
