Razer Wolverine V2 Controller Support Coming With Linux 6.7

With a set of input driver patches set to be merged today for the Linux 6.7-rc6 kernel, the XPad driver is adding support for Razer's Wolverine V2 Xbox controller.Razer Wolverine V2 is a wired gaming controller focused on the Xbox game consoles. If you are wanting to use the Xbox Wolverine V2 for some Linux gaming, the XPad driver with Linux 6.7 will support this controller. Given the compatibility with Xbox specifications, just adding the new vendor/product ID for this device is enough to get the driver support in shape.

The Razer Wolverine V2 support is part of this fixes pull that also includes enabling Synaptics InterTouch for the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 G1 as another notable change.The Linux 6.7 stable release is expected on 7 January