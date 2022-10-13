RadeonSI Driver Lands Multi-Slice Video Encoding For AVC/HEVC

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 October 2022 at 05:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD has been on a streak recently of improving their open-source video acceleration capabilities for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.

Following the RadeonSI async VA-API and other recent RadeonSI video acceleration work, AMD's open-source Gallium3D driver for their modern GPUs has now landed multi-slice video encoding.

This RadeonSI multi-slice video encoding work is for both AVC and HEVC/H.265 formats. In turn this multi-slice encoding should yield better performance when targeting AVC and HEVC.

In addition, a deblocking filter was also merged for the AVC video encode path.

More details on the RadeonSI video acceleration support via this merge request that made it into mainline Mesa 22.3-devel on Wednesday.
