RadeonSI Driver Lands Multi-Slice Video Encoding For AVC/HEVC
Following the RadeonSI async VA-API and other recent RadeonSI video acceleration work, AMD's open-source Gallium3D driver for their modern GPUs has now landed multi-slice video encoding.
This RadeonSI multi-slice video encoding work is for both AVC and HEVC/H.265 formats. In turn this multi-slice encoding should yield better performance when targeting AVC and HEVC.
In addition, a deblocking filter was also merged for the AVC video encode path.
More details on the RadeonSI video acceleration support via this merge request that made it into mainline Mesa 22.3-devel on Wednesday.