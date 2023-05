RISC-V With Linux 6.4 Adds Hibernation / Suspend-To-Disk Support

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 6 May 2023 at 08:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment

"To enable hibernation/suspend to disk into RISCV, the below config need to be enabled:



- CONFIG_HIBERNATION

- CONFIG_ARCH_HIBERNATION_HEADER

- CONFIG_ARCH_HIBERNATION_POSSIBLE



At high-level, this series includes the following changes:

1) Change suspend_save_csrs() and suspend_restore_csrs() to public function as these functions are common to suspend/hibernation.

2) Refactor the common code in the __cpu_resume_enter() function and __hibernate_cpu_resume() function. The common code are used by hibernation and suspend.

3) Enhance kernel_page_present() function to support huge page.

4) Add arch/riscv low level functions to support hibernation/suspend to disk.



The above patches are based on kernel v6.3-rc4 and have been tested on StarFive VF2 SBC board and Qemu (using raw disk format). ACPI platform mode is not supported in this series."

One of the missing RISC-V features now in place for the in-development Linux 6.4 kernel is system hibernation / suspend-to-disk support.In development the past number of months and going through a number of rounds of review is RISC-V hibernation/suspend-to-disk support. From the earlier patch series

The RISC-V hibernation support in turn was submitted on Friday as part of additional RISC-V patches for Linux 6.4.