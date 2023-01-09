RISC-V Hibernation Support / Suspend-To-Disk Nears The Linux Kernel

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

While the open RISC-V processor architecture has proven to be highly successful, one of the features that it hasn't yet supported with the Linux kernel to this point has been system hibernation / suspend-to-resume, but that support is now on the way.With RISC-V usage to this point being more around developer boards, IoT devices, and other cases where hibernation isn't really used, it hasn't been much of an issue. But as RISC-V presses more for consumer devices the hibernation/suspend-to-disk is obviously of more importance. Fortunately, RISC-V vendor StarFive has been working on hibernation support for RISC-V 64-bit and published the latest patches they are looking to get mainlined.Sent out today was the second iteration of StarFive's patches for enabling RISC-V hibernation support for RV64 (no RV32 hibernation support, at least for now) with the necessary kernel support changes. Some changes to the RISC-V kernel code was necessary but then follows the rest of the kernel's hibernation code paths. This suspend-to-disk functionality has been successfully tested with StarFive's VisionFive 2 (VF2) SBC board. ACPI platform mode support is another one of the features not yet wired up.



StarFive VisionFive 2 RISC-V SBC