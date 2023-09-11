RADV Ray-Tracing Monolithic Pipelines Support Merged For Better Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 11 September 2023 at 08:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The open-source Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has merged support in its ray-tracing (RT) code path for monolithic pipelines.

The five month old merge request by Konstantin Seurer for monolithic pipelines with the RADV RT code was finally merged for Mesa 23.3.

Radeon RDNA3 and RDNA3 graphics cards


For Linux gamers making use of the RADV driver with their RDNA2/RDNA3 GPUs this should be another step forward for performance. Seurer shared some performance numbers as part of that merge request:
Quake II RTX:
Before: 81fps
After: 98fps

Control:
Before: 66fps
After: 69fps

DOOM Eternal:
Before: 127fps
After: 130fps

The RADV RT support has certainly come a long way over the past year or two with the performance being far better off than earlier on. It will be interesting to run another performance comparison with Mesa 23.3 next quarter for seeing how the performance stacks up against AMD's official Vulkan driver.
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

