RADV Ray-Tracing Monolithic Pipelines Support Merged For Better Performance
The five month old merge request by Konstantin Seurer for monolithic pipelines with the RADV RT code was finally merged for Mesa 23.3.
For Linux gamers making use of the RADV driver with their RDNA2/RDNA3 GPUs this should be another step forward for performance. Seurer shared some performance numbers as part of that merge request:
Quake II RTX:
Before: 81fps
After: 98fps
Control:
Before: 66fps
After: 69fps
DOOM Eternal:
Before: 127fps
After: 130fps
The RADV RT support has certainly come a long way over the past year or two with the performance being far better off than earlier on. It will be interesting to run another performance comparison with Mesa 23.3 next quarter for seeing how the performance stacks up against AMD's official Vulkan driver.