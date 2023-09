RADV Ray-Tracing Monolithic Pipelines Support Merged For Better Performance

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

The open-source Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has merged support in its ray-tracing (RT) code path for monolithic pipelines.The five month old merge request by Konstantin Seurer for monolithic pipelines with the RADV RT code was finally merged for Mesa 23.3.

Quake II RTX:

Before: 81fps

After: 98fps



Control:

Before: 66fps

After: 69fps



DOOM Eternal:

Before: 127fps

After: 130fps

For Linux gamers making use of the RADV driver with their RDNA2/RDNA3 GPUs this should be another step forward for performance. Seurer shared some performance numbers as part of that merge request:The RADV RT support has certainly come a long way over the past year or two with the performance being far better off than earlier on. It will be interesting to run another performance comparison with Mesa 23.3 next quarter for seeing how the performance stacks up against AMD's official Vulkan driver.