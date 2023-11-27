Mesh/Task Shader Queries Land For RADV With RDNA2, RDNA3 Support On The Way

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 27 November 2023 at 06:55 AM EST. 3 Comments
MESA
Thanks to prolific RADV driver developer Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics team, mesh/task shader queries have landed for GFX10.3 (RDNA2) with the in-development Mesa 24.0 while support for GFX11 (RDNA3) graphics cards is on the way.

This latest work thanks to Valve's stellar open-source contributions allows for "meshShaderQueries" to be exposed for RDNA2 graphics processors. Though for RDNA2 the meshShaderQueries support needs to be emulated while the RDNA3 support under review makes use of native hardware capabilities.

Radeon RX 7600


This merge that landed last week wires up mesh/task shader queries for RDNA2 hardware like the Steam Deck. Meanwhile the RDNA3 support is being reviewed via this merge. Though on the RDNA3 front currently Samuel Pitoiset is battling issues with the new geometry shader fast launch mode is currently disabled fur performance reasons and a concurrent task shader GPU hang is making it hard to properly test this new code.

He ended that merge request for RDNA3 mesh/task shader queries with:
"At least, the code is there and it will be fixed if needed (ie. there might be sync issues as usual with queries) when the above issues are also fixed."

There's still a month and a half to go before the Mesa 24.0 feature freeze so there is time to see this code all fixed up as well as seeing whatever other features Valve may have in store for this next quarterly feature release of these open-source 3D drivers.

Another RADV change that slipped on my TODO list for writing about that came by way of Bas Nieuwenhuizen is the compute DGC pre-processing support to help reduce overhead to less syncs.
3 Comments
Related News
Mesa 23.3-rc5 Released With The Latest Open-Source GPU Driver Fixes
Etnaviv NPU Open-Source Driver Now Twice As Fast For Image Classification Workloads
Microsoft Enables OpenGL 4.6 Support Over Direct3D 12
Mesa 23.3-rc4 Released With More Fixes
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Works Around Bugs For Unreal Engine 4 & 5
Microsoft Achieves OpenGL 4.5 Atop Direct3D 12 With Mesa
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Drop Infrastructure For Old & Obsolete Graphics Drivers
Lenovo Prepares The Linux Kernel For "Ultra-Performance Capability" On Latest ThinkPads
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux