RADV Receives Patches To Help With Less Stuttering For Zink

20 January 2023
Mesa's Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has added support for dynamic blend equations to help with the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation and ideally lead to less stuttering.

Thanks to Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics driver team and one of the prolific RADV developers, Mesa 23.1-devel has added support for dynamic blend equations to this driver. What's important from there is that it allows Zink to enable full dynamic state DS3 support for less stuttering.


The support was merged this morning via this MR as the latest improvement from Valve in the areas of RADV and Zink.


Lead Zink developer Mike Blumenkrantz, who also is part of Linux graphics team, has also been back to blogging some of his other ongoing Zink/Vulkan improvements for Mesa.
