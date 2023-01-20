Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
RADV Receives Patches To Help With Less Stuttering For Zink
Thanks to Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics driver team and one of the prolific RADV developers, Mesa 23.1-devel has added support for dynamic blend equations to this driver. What's important from there is that it allows Zink to enable full dynamic state DS3 support for less stuttering.
The support was merged this morning via this MR as the latest improvement from Valve in the areas of RADV and Zink.
Lead Zink developer Mike Blumenkrantz, who also is part of Linux graphics team, has also been back to blogging some of his other ongoing Zink/Vulkan improvements for Mesa.