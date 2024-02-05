VOPD Scheduler For Valve's ACO Compiler Merged Into Mesa 24.1

A pull request open for the past eight months for implementing a VOPD scheduler for the Valve-developed ACO "AMD Compiler" back-end has now been merged for Mesa 24.1-devel.This improvement led by developer Rhys Perry implements a VOPD scheduler that creates VOPD instruction pairs using a post-RA list scheduler. It's showing some nice benefits during Fossil-DB testing for reducing the number of instructions generated and more:

The ACO compiler back-end is most notably used by Mesa's RADV Vulkan driver for its performance benefits and enhancing the Linux gaming experience. There's also been work completed for hooking ACO into the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver as an alternative to the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end.