The Qt Group Launches Qt Insight

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 15 March 2023 at 05:51 AM EDT. 8 Comments
QT
The Qt Group as the company behind the Qt open-source toolkit has launched Qt Insight as their newest software offering. However, Qt Insight does not appear to be open-source and is marketed as a SaaS product.

Qt Insight is described by the company as "an analytics solution designed to provide real customer insights on the usage of your application or device. Qt Insight provides previously unattainable data on application performance, usage, and user behaviour. As a result of this intelligence, product owners and developers can gain a far greater understanding of their customer base and product usage, enabling them to optimize user experience (UX), identify drivers of engagement and long-term retention, lower maintenance burdens, and reduce costs."

Qt.io Qt Insight graphic


Qt Insight provides various insights to how the Qt software is being used to help developers drive feature adoption, understand user workflows, etc. But before getting excited thinking it will be part of the open-source Qt project or help Qt open-source software like KDE applications and more, Qt Insight is being pushed as a software-as-a-service cloud product. They note with today's Qt Insight announcement:
"It will be available as a SaaS product, the first product of its kind in the Qt’s product suite and will be hosted on Qt’s cloud services or private cloud. The solution also supports desktop applications. With Qt Insight, companies own their application data, and it is anonymised as standard, ensuring compliance with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and thus addressing modern data privacy requirements."

In any event those wanting to learn more about Qt Insight can do so via Qt.io.
8 Comments
Related News
Wayland Clients Can Now Survive Qt Wayland Crashes / Compositor Restarts
Qt Safe Renderer 2.0 Released To Enhance Functional Safety UIs
Qt 6.5 Beta Released With New Modules
Qt 6.5 Adding Wayland Native Interface
Qt Creator 9 Released With Experimental Squish Support
Qt 6.4 Released With WebAssembly Promotion, Qt HTTP Server
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions
Wayland Clients Can Now Survive Qt Wayland Crashes / Compositor Restarts
TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware
Linux 6.2.4 & 6.1.17 Released To Fix An Easy-To-Trigger Kernel Oops
GNOME Shell & Mutter 44 Release Candidates Bring Last Minute Changes
Open-Source AMD OpenGL Driver Drops Support For Smart Access Memory / ReBAR