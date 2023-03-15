The Qt Group Launches Qt Insight

The Qt Group as the company behind the Qt open-source toolkit has launched Qt Insight as their newest software offering. However, Qt Insight does not appear to be open-source and is marketed as a SaaS product.Qt Insight is described by the company as "an analytics solution designed to provide real customer insights on the usage of your application or device. Qt Insight provides previously unattainable data on application performance, usage, and user behaviour. As a result of this intelligence, product owners and developers can gain a far greater understanding of their customer base and product usage, enabling them to optimize user experience (UX), identify drivers of engagement and long-term retention, lower maintenance burdens, and reduce costs."

"It will be available as a SaaS product, the first product of its kind in the Qt’s product suite and will be hosted on Qt’s cloud services or private cloud. The solution also supports desktop applications. With Qt Insight, companies own their application data, and it is anonymised as standard, ensuring compliance with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and thus addressing modern data privacy requirements."