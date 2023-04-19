QEMU 8.0 Released With 32-bit x86 Host Support Deprecated

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 19 April 2023
QEMU 8.0 is out today as the newest feature release for this processor emulator that plays an important role in the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

QEMU 8.0 has debuted as stable today with a range of new features and other improvements. Some of the highlights for QEMU 8.0 include:

- QEMU 8.0 now supports Xen guests under KVM when running on the Linux 5.12 kernel or newer.

- System emulation on 32-bit x86 hosts has been deprecated. The 32-bit x86 host support for system emulation is deemed no longer effective.

- Due to Intel HAXM being retired, the "-accel hax" option has been deprecated.

- New ARM emulated CPU types of Cortex-A55 and Cortex-R52.

- QEMU 8.0 on RISC-V supports a number of new extensions like smstateen, Zawrs, the T-Head vendor extensions, Svadu, Zicond, and Zicbiom, ZCicboz, and Zicbop. QEMU 8.0 is also now capable of supporting ACPI on RISC-V.

- QEMU 8.0 adds a new CPU model for Intel Sapphire Rapids.

- A new "ide-cf" option for emulating a CompactFlash card block device.

- Support for the F13 and F14 keys have been added for input handling.

- Experimental VFIO migration support for the v2 VFIO migration protocol while removing v1 protocol support.


It's been many years since 32-bit x86 servers were of much use... QEMU 8.0 finally deprecates 32-bit x86 host support.


QEMU 8.0.0 can be downloaded at QEMU.org. More details as to the many QEMU 8.0 changes can be found on the QEMU Wiki.
