QEMU 8.0 Released With 32-bit x86 Host Support Deprecated
QEMU 8.0 has debuted as stable today with a range of new features and other improvements. Some of the highlights for QEMU 8.0 include:
- QEMU 8.0 now supports Xen guests under KVM when running on the Linux 5.12 kernel or newer.
- System emulation on 32-bit x86 hosts has been deprecated. The 32-bit x86 host support for system emulation is deemed no longer effective.
- Due to Intel HAXM being retired, the "-accel hax" option has been deprecated.
- New ARM emulated CPU types of Cortex-A55 and Cortex-R52.
- QEMU 8.0 on RISC-V supports a number of new extensions like smstateen, Zawrs, the T-Head vendor extensions, Svadu, Zicond, and Zicbiom, ZCicboz, and Zicbop. QEMU 8.0 is also now capable of supporting ACPI on RISC-V.
- QEMU 8.0 adds a new CPU model for Intel Sapphire Rapids.
- A new "ide-cf" option for emulating a CompactFlash card block device.
- Support for the F13 and F14 keys have been added for input handling.
- Experimental VFIO migration support for the v2 VFIO migration protocol while removing v1 protocol support.
It's been many years since 32-bit x86 servers were of much use... QEMU 8.0 finally deprecates 32-bit x86 host support.
QEMU 8.0.0 can be downloaded at QEMU.org. More details as to the many QEMU 8.0 changes can be found on the QEMU Wiki.