Python 3.12 RC1 Available For Testing - Better Performance, Linux Perf Integration

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 6 August 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
Available now for testing is the release candidate of Python 3.12 ahead of its formal release later this year.

Python 3.12 is shaping up to be another great release and the stable debut should happen in early October. With the first release candidate also marks the point at which the Python 3.12 ABI is frozen.

Python 3.12 is bringing more flexible f-string parsing, support for the buffer protocol in Python code, a wide variety of performance improvements, integration support for the Linux perf profiler, new type annotation syntax for generic classes, and various other enhancements.

On the performance front, Python 3.12 is to bring a variety of "many large and small performance improvements" with around 5% better performance overall.

Python logo


Downloads and more details on today's Python 3.12 release candidate via the release announcement.

Another Python 3.12 release candidate is expected next month while the hope is to release Python 3.12.0 on 2 October.
Add A Comment
Related News
LPython Is The Latest Python Implementation Aiming To Be Very Fast, Multiple Backends
Mold 2.0 High Speed Linker Released: Moves From AGPL To MIT License
The Open64 Compiler Seeing Some Recent Changes, clang2whirl Clang Open64 Front-End
uutils 0.0.20 Improves GNU Coreutils Compatibility For This Rust-Written Replacement
Perl 5.38 Released With Experimental Class Feature, Unicode 15
OpenCV 4.8 Released With TensorFlow Lite Model Support, AVIF Image Handling
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Prolific Packager For Alpine Linux Is Stepping Away
Linus Torvalds: "Let's Just Disable The Stupid [AMD] fTPM HWRND Thing"
Steam On Linux Usage Spikes To Nearly 2% In July, Larger Marketshare Than Apple macOS
XFS File-System Maintainer Stepping Down
Mozilla Firefox 116 Now Available - Capable Of Wayland-Only Builds
LPython Is The Latest Python Implementation Aiming To Be Very Fast, Multiple Backends
Linux 6.5-rc4 Exposes An Interesting Numerical Coincidence
GnuCOBOL 3.2 Released After 2+ Years In Development