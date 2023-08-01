Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Python 3.12 RC1 Available For Testing - Better Performance, Linux Perf Integration
Python 3.12 is shaping up to be another great release and the stable debut should happen in early October. With the first release candidate also marks the point at which the Python 3.12 ABI is frozen.
Python 3.12 is bringing more flexible f-string parsing, support for the buffer protocol in Python code, a wide variety of performance improvements, integration support for the Linux perf profiler, new type annotation syntax for generic classes, and various other enhancements.
On the performance front, Python 3.12 is to bring a variety of "many large and small performance improvements" with around 5% better performance overall.
Downloads and more details on today's Python 3.12 release candidate via the release announcement.
Another Python 3.12 release candidate is expected next month while the hope is to release Python 3.12.0 on 2 October.