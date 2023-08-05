Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Plasma 6 Wayland Session: "It's Been Working Great!"
KDE developer Kai Uwe Broulik wrote a lengthy blog post on Tuesday outlining his current experiences on Plasma 6, including the ability to successfully dog-feed now from the Plasma 6 Wayland session. Kai gleefully wrote:
"A couple of weeks ago I actually finally switched to a Plasma Wayland session full time and it’s been working great! This now also means I have to fix all of my pet peeve bugs, and boy did I!"
Plasma 6 is coming together along with associated components like the Qt 6.6 toolkit next month that will provide the ability for Qt applications to survive a restart of the Wayland compositor. Kai ended his latest Plasma 6 experience status update with:
"In closing, I must say that I am quite happy with how Plasma 6 has progressed over the past weeks. This would not have been possible without the hard work of many of my fellow KDE and Qt developers, distributions packaging pre-release software for easy consumption, and you, dear reader, reporting bugs, reading articles, and testing patches! Keep up the good work, keep the bug reports coming, so we all can look forward to a genuinely wonderful Plasma 6.0 release!"
Read more about the current Plasma 6 state via Kai's blog. Those wanting to try out Plasma 6 in its current development state today can easily do so via KDE Neon Experimental.