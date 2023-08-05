KDE Plasma 6 Wayland Session: "It's Been Working Great!"

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 August 2023 at 05:51 AM EDT. 36 Comments
KDE
As a lot of active development continues around the KDE Plasma 6 desktop and the developers eyeing a beta in a few months, it appears work on this Qt6-ported desktop environment is coming together quite nicely.

KDE developer Kai Uwe Broulik wrote a lengthy blog post on Tuesday outlining his current experiences on Plasma 6, including the ability to successfully dog-feed now from the Plasma 6 Wayland session. Kai gleefully wrote:
"A couple of weeks ago I actually finally switched to a Plasma Wayland session full time and it’s been working great! This now also means I have to fix all of my pet peeve bugs, and boy did I!"

Plasma 6 is coming together along with associated components like the Qt 6.6 toolkit next month that will provide the ability for Qt applications to survive a restart of the Wayland compositor. Kai ended his latest Plasma 6 experience status update with:
"In closing, I must say that I am quite happy with how Plasma 6 has progressed over the past weeks. This would not have been possible without the hard work of many of my fellow KDE and Qt developers, distributions packaging pre-release software for easy consumption, and you, dear reader, reporting bugs, reading articles, and testing patches! Keep up the good work, keep the bug reports coming, so we all can look forward to a genuinely wonderful Plasma 6.0 release!"

Read more about the current Plasma 6 state via Kai's blog. Those wanting to try out Plasma 6 in its current development state today can easily do so via KDE Neon Experimental.
36 Comments
Related News
More KDE Plasma Wayland Fixes Land, Continued Improvements For Plasma 6
KDE Neon Experimental Lets You Run Plasma 6 With KF6 Apps Today
KDE Plasma 6 Development Progressing Well, Plasma 6 Beta Possible In A Few Months
KDE Plasma 6 Making Progress On Sound Themes, Lower Cursor Latency On Wayland
Some Of The Features You Will Find Removed With KDE Plasma 6
Plasma 6 Can Now Play A Sound When Plugging In USB Devices
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Usage Spikes To Nearly 2% In July, Larger Marketshare Than Apple macOS
Linux Decides To Disable RNG On All AMD fTPMs
XFS File-System Maintainer Stepping Down
Google's BBRv3 TCP Congestion Control Showing Great Results, Will Be Upstreamed To Linux
AMD "INCEPTION" CPU Vulnerability Disclosed
Linus Torvalds Reviews The Bcachefs File-System Code
Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Merged Into Mesa 23.3
New Linux Optimization Patches Reduced TLB Flushes By Over 50% In Some Cases