PipeWire 0.3.57 Adds AAC Decoder, Opus For Bluetooth

Written by Michael Larabel in PipeWire on 3 September 2022 at 05:05 AM EDT. 11 Comments
PIPEWIRE --
PipeWire 0.3.57 was released on Friday as the newest update to this Linux audio/video streams management solution that aims to fill the functionality currently provided by the likes of JACK and PulseAudio.

While a bug fix release, PipeWire 0.3.57 does bring a number of notable changes over the prior release. PipeWire 0.3.57 highlights consist of:

- Making use of org.freedesktop.portal.Realtime when available as the portal for setting threads to real-time from within a sandbox for Flatpaks.

- Opus is added as a new vendor codec with Opus A2DP so that PipeWire can send/receive Opus data over Bluetooth.

- A PipeWire AAC decoder so it can also function as an A2DP AAC receiver.

- Fixing issues of the wrong sample-rate being used.

- Flatpak apps like Zoom with devices=all set will now be granted manager permissions from the Pulse-Server code.

- Various module compilation fixes.

- Other fixes and enhancements.

Downloads and more details on PipeWire 0.3.57 via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
