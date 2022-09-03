PipeWire 0.3.57 Adds AAC Decoder, Opus For Bluetooth
PipeWire 0.3.57 was released on Friday as the newest update to this Linux audio/video streams management solution that aims to fill the functionality currently provided by the likes of JACK and PulseAudio.
While a bug fix release, PipeWire 0.3.57 does bring a number of notable changes over the prior release. PipeWire 0.3.57 highlights consist of:
- Making use of org.freedesktop.portal.Realtime when available as the portal for setting threads to real-time from within a sandbox for Flatpaks.
- Opus is added as a new vendor codec with Opus A2DP so that PipeWire can send/receive Opus data over Bluetooth.
- A PipeWire AAC decoder so it can also function as an A2DP AAC receiver.
- Fixing issues of the wrong sample-rate being used.
- Flatpak apps like Zoom with devices=all set will now be granted manager permissions from the Pulse-Server code.
- Various module compilation fixes.
- Other fixes and enhancements.
Downloads and more details on PipeWire 0.3.57 via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
