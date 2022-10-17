PHP 8.2 Cleared For Introduction In Fedora 38
This should hardly come as a surprise given Fedora's tendency to ship with bleeding-edge package versions, but Fedora Linux 38 next spring will offer PHP 8.2 for those wanting to run a LAMP stack on this modern, Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution.
Last week the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) approved upgrading F38's PHP packages to PHP 8.2. Given that PHP 8.2 will be out as the usual annual major feature release around the end of November, this leaves plenty of time for getting PHP 8.2 into Fedora 38 and well-tested prior to that Linux distribution release in the spring.
As with most packages, Fedora Linux tends to always ship with the very latest PHP version as of release time. PHP 8.2 allows for defining constants in traits, extension-specific Exceptions/Errors in the Random code, updated MIME type table for the built-in web server, reduced memory footprint of strings returned by various functions, the new Random extension, enabling arc4random_buf for Linux with Glibc 2.36+ for random bytes, initial support for cross-building on Windows for ARM64, allocating the JIT buffer Opcache close to the PHP .text segment to allow using direct IP-relative calls and jumps, new options for PHP Sockets, support for new Curl options, new ZipArchive methods, and various performance optimizations.
The current PHP 8.2 release schedule for those wondering can be found via PHP.net. With the release of Fedora 37 coming up in the next week or two, expect to hear more about Fedora 38 features over the weeks ahead on Phoronix.
