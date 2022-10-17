PHP 8.2 Cleared For Introduction In Fedora 38

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 17 October 2022 at 05:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
This should hardly come as a surprise given Fedora's tendency to ship with bleeding-edge package versions, but Fedora Linux 38 next spring will offer PHP 8.2 for those wanting to run a LAMP stack on this modern, Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution.

Last week the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) approved upgrading F38's PHP packages to PHP 8.2. Given that PHP 8.2 will be out as the usual annual major feature release around the end of November, this leaves plenty of time for getting PHP 8.2 into Fedora 38 and well-tested prior to that Linux distribution release in the spring.

As with most packages, Fedora Linux tends to always ship with the very latest PHP version as of release time. PHP 8.2 allows for defining constants in traits, extension-specific Exceptions/Errors in the Random code, updated MIME type table for the built-in web server, reduced memory footprint of strings returned by various functions, the new Random extension, enabling arc4random_buf for Linux with Glibc 2.36+ for random bytes, initial support for cross-building on Windows for ARM64, allocating the JIT buffer Opcache close to the PHP .text segment to allow using direct IP-relative calls and jumps, new options for PHP Sockets, support for new Curl options, new ZipArchive methods, and various performance optimizations.

The current PHP 8.2 release schedule for those wondering can be found via PHP.net. With the release of Fedora 37 coming up in the next week or two, expect to hear more about Fedora 38 features over the weeks ahead on Phoronix.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora 38 Cleared To Accelerate GnuTLS With Kernel TLS
Fedora Linux Disabling Mesa's H.264 / H.265 / VC1 VA-API Support Over Legal Concerns
Fedora 37 Beta Now Available For Testing
Fedora Linux 37 Beta To Be Released On-Time Next Week
Fedora 38 Looks To Accelerate GnuTLS With Kernel TLS
Fedora 39 Looks To Use DNF5 By Default For Better Performance & Improved User Experience
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Modula-2 GCC Compiler Front-End Patches Sent Out For Review
Google Announces KataOS As Security-Focused OS, Leveraging Rust & seL4 Microkernel
KDE Plasma 5.27 Planning To Be The Last Plasma 5 Feature Release
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Debian 14 Codenamed "Forky"
Zink Could Prove An Interesting Solution For Evolving OpenGL
GNOME-Network-Displays Available With Ubuntu 22.10 For Miracast Wireless Displays
Linux 6.1 To Better Handle "Cheap Clone" Nintendo Controller Knockoffs