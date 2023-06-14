PCI Express 7.0 v0.3 Specification Shared With PCI-SIG Members

Ahead of the planned full specification release in 2025, the PCI-SIG has now shared with its members the first review draft "v0.3" of PCI Express 7.0.

This review draft has received PCIe workgroup approval and things are looking good for PCIe 7.0. PCI Express 7.0 will be able to deliver 128 GT/s data rates and up to 512GB/s bi-directionally with PCIe x16. PCI Express 7.0 will rely on PAM4 signaling, improved power efficiency, and continue to maintain backwards compatibility with earlier PCIe revisions.



More details on the PCIe 7.0 v0.3 draft via pcisig.com.
