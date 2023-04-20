Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Opus 1.4 Royalty-Free Audio Codec Released
The last Opus library release was v1.3.1 as a bug-fix release all the way back in April 2019... Fast forward to today, Opus 1.4 is now available although it's not too significant of a release.
Most noticeable with Opus 1.4 is now having Meson build system support. Meson has become increasingly popular with open-source projects the past few years for its speedy build support with Ninja, much better cross-platform compatibility than Autotools, and other modern features.
Opus 1.4 also features improved tuning of the in-band FEC (LBRR), a new option to turn on FEC, and improved tuning and fixes to the DTX code.
Downloads and more details on today's Opus 1.4 release via the project's GitHub.