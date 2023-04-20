Opus 1.4 Royalty-Free Audio Codec Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 20 April 2023 at 06:31 AM EDT. 5 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
Opus 1.4 is available today as the first update in four years to this open-source, royalty-free versatile audio codec.

The last Opus library release was v1.3.1 as a bug-fix release all the way back in April 2019... Fast forward to today, Opus 1.4 is now available although it's not too significant of a release.

Most noticeable with Opus 1.4 is now having Meson build system support. Meson has become increasingly popular with open-source projects the past few years for its speedy build support with Ninja, much better cross-platform compatibility than Autotools, and other modern features.

Opus 1.4 also features improved tuning of the in-band FEC (LBRR), a new option to turn on FEC, and improved tuning and fixes to the DTX code.

Opus logo


Downloads and more details on today's Opus 1.4 release via the project's GitHub.
5 Comments
Related News
VVenC 1.8 Released For Speeding Up Open-Source H.266/VVC Encoding
Sound Open Firmware 2.5 Released - Continues Adoption Of Zephyr, Adds MediaTek MT8188
VP9/AV1 Simulcast Support For WebRTC Coming In Chrome 113
VA-API's Libva 2.18 Released With Windows WSL D3D12 Support, Optional Disabling DRI3
OBS Studio Lands AV1 & HEVC RTMP Streaming Support
LibreELEC 11 Released With GBM/V4L2 HDR Support On x86_64, More ARM Hardware
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System
Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache
Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default