OpenRISC Enables PCI Support With Linux 6.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 August 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
While OpenRISC has been around a decade longer than RISC-V and its original support in the Linux kernel dates back to the v3.1 days, on the hardware side OpenRISC hasn't enjoyed nearly as much success as RISC-V and its kernel support not advancing nearly as rapidly. Now with Linux 6.0, OpenRISC is finally exposing PCI bus support.

The OpenRISC changes were sent in overnight for the Linux 6.0 merge window. Most notable this cycle is PCI support for OpenRISC. But given the limited OpenRISC hardware, this PCI bus support is intended for use with the QEMU virtualization platform.

Following clean-ups through the PCI tree, the OpenRISC pull has all the Kconfig side enablement for allowing PCI support on OpenRISC that can be enjoyed under QEMU.

OpenRISC changes for Linux 6.0 also include adding a new default configuration "defconfig" for use with QEMU. The new OpenRISC virt defconfig was done for easing OpenRISC development under QEMU to help in moving to more efficient toolchain and kernel testing.

See the OpenRISC changes pull request to Linux 6.0 for the few CPU architecture updates this cycle.
2 Comments
