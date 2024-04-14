OpenJPH 0.11 Works Toward Low-Latency High-Throughput JPEG-2000 (HTJ2K)

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 14 April 2024 at 08:52 AM EDT.
The OpenJPH project that provides an open-source implementation of JPEG-2000 Part 15 for High Throughput J2K (HTJ2K) / JPH support is working on extending its abilities to handle low-latency High-Throughput JPEG-2000 images and other capabilities.

OpenJPH 0.11 was released on Saturday and provides initial support for DFS (Down Factor Sampling) and partial support for ATK (Arbitrary Transform Kernel) markers. This DFS and partial ATK support is for working toward supporting low-latency HTJ2K image coding with OpenJPH.

JPEG-2000 logo


The merge request adding this new feature code explains:
DFS marker segment is supported. ATK marker segment is partially supported. In fact, many options of ATK are not. COD, COC, QCD, and QCC markers where modified; I think COC marker segment support is a new addition. The DWT in ojph_resolution.cpp is re-implemented; the new design is modular and symmetric. DWT SIMD is also re-implemented, adding AVX512 DWT support. There might be a small performance regression.

Downloads and more details on the OpenJPH 0.11 released for High Throughput JPEG-2000 via GitHub.
