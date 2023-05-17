OnLogic Taps Intel Raptor Lake For 1U Axial AC101 Edge Server

The folks at OnLogic have released the Axial AC101 as a new edge server offering that is powered by Intel Core 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" processors and this BMC-enabled, shallow-depth server can accommodate up to 150 Watt PCI Express expansion cards in aiming to make this compact edge server ideal for machine learning, AI, and other IoT use-cases.

The OnLogic Axial AC101 Edge Server is the company's latest IoT/edge offering and with going for Raptor Lake can be configured up to 24 cores / 32 threads, up to a 150 Watt PCIe device support, license-free BMC, and fitting in at just a 515 mm server depth.

OnLogic AC101 server


The Axial AC101 Edge Server appears very well built like the other OnLogic devices we have reviewed in the past at Phoronix.

OnLogic AC101 server


Base pricing on the OnLogic Axial AC101 is $2,735 USD for the basic configuration equipped with a Core i3, 8GB UDIMM, 128GB NVMe SSD, and 450 Watt power supply. At the top end this 1U edge server can cost beyond $7k USD if opting for a Core i9 13900TE, 32GB of DDR5 (unfortunate that it's the upper-limit currently offered by OnLogic even though the motherboard can handle up to 128GB), dual Micron 7450 Pro SSDs, and NVIDIA RTX A4000 graphics.

More details on this petite 1U edge server that supports both Windows and Linux can be found via the OnLogic press release or head straight to the product page.
