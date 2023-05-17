OnLogic Taps Intel Raptor Lake For 1U Axial AC101 Edge Server

The folks at OnLogic have released the Axial AC101 as a new edge server offering that is powered by Intel Core 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" processors and this BMC-enabled, shallow-depth server can accommodate up to 150 Watt PCI Express expansion cards in aiming to make this compact edge server ideal for machine learning, AI, and other IoT use-cases.The OnLogic Axial AC101 Edge Server is the company's latest IoT/edge offering and with going for Raptor Lake can be configured up to 24 cores / 32 threads, up to a 150 Watt PCIe device support, license-free BMC, and fitting in at just a 515 mm server depth.

The Axial AC101 Edge Server appears very well built like the other OnLogic devices we have reviewed in the past at Phoronix.