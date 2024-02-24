Intel Releases OSPRay Studio 1.0 As Its Awesome Interactive Visualization & Ray-Tracing App
Back in 2020 Intel announced OSPRay Studio as its new oneAPI app for ray-tracing and photorealistic rendering built atop its OSPRay ray-tracing engine. Since then we've continued to watch OSPRay Studio pickup new features, add GPU rendering support, and more. On Friday night the OSPRay Studio 1.0 release was finally christened.
OSPRay Studio 1.0 is now available for this open-source interactive visualization and ray-tracing application that harnesses the power of the OSPRay engine. OSPRay Studio 1.0 is built off the OSPRay 3.1 release, including making use of new v3.1 engine features. The 1.0 release also adds more OSPRay material types to the UI, supports both OpenEXR 2.x and 3.x APIs, enables MPI distributed rendering in batch mode, and has a large number of fixes. It's quite an incremental release but a great one to now show Intel engineers are comfortable where things are at with OSPRay Studio in declaring its v1.0 milestone.
This week in turn also brought OSPRay 3.1 with the engine now supporting principled and luminous materials with emissive textures, native support for disc and oriented disc geometry, GPU device support for motion blur, and other improvements.
The source code as well as Linux, macOS, and Windows binaries of OSPRay Studio 1.0 are available via GitHub. I'll have out some new OSPRay Studio benchmarks built atop the v1.0 release soon.
