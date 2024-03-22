Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NVK Driver Adds Vendor ID Workaround For Games Expecting NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Similar to the Intel Vulkan driver concealing its vendor ID for some games to avoid wrong assumptions leading to problems in the presence of XeSS, the Mesa NVK Vulkan driver now is also able to hide its real vendor ID to bypass games making NVIDIA-specific checks. With some games just matching to the vendor ID and then from there expecting the NVIDIA proprietary driver and comparing version numbers that aren't relevant to the Mesa NVK driver, there is now the vendor ID concealment capability in Mesa 24.1.
This works around some games that are failing to run on NVK when not passing the NVIDIA driver version comparison checks, such as thinking the user's graphics driver is out-of-date when in fact it's just because of using the NVK driver. NVK now supports the DriConf vendor ID option and is initially making use of it for the games Baldur's Gate 3 and X4 Foundations in order to get those games up and running with this open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver. Other games can be easily added with DriConf workarounds moving forward when finding other titles making wrong assumptions about the NVK vs. NVIDIA driver.
The details in this merge request for those interested.