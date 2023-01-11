Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Begins Running Talos Principle... Slowly

Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 11 January 2023 at 05:59 AM EST. 2 Comments
NOUVEAU --
The NVK open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs that has seen a lot of progress over the past year is now able to run some games like The Talos Principle, which was the launch title for Vulkan 1.0. While the NVK driver is correctly rendering, it's still slow until the kernel driver side is sorted out with re-clocking.

Red Hat engineer and longtime open-source Nouveau developer Karol Herbst wrote on his chaos.social account about NVK running games and showing off a screenshot of The Talos Principle running with this open-source, "community" Vulkan driver:


But he did follow-up by writing, "performance is terrible, but that's hopefully resolved with the GSP work which is still ongoing :)"

That's due to the Nouveau DRM kernel driver not supporting re-clocking for modern NVIDIA GPUs for being able to re-clock the GPU from the low boot frequencies up to the higher performance states... But Nouveau developers are working to support the GPU System Processor (GSP). The GSP is found with the RTX 2000 series and newer and by relying on the GSP it should become possible to avoid the re-clocking challenges they've faced for years. That GSP work remains ongoing. In case you missed it with the RTX 30 series acceleration found in Linux 6.2, from last month: Running The New Open-Source NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Support In Linux 6.2.

Other Nouveau kernel interface changes are also expected for proper/efficient NVK support, so it will still likely be a while before you'd want to consider gaming with NVK. For now the AMD Radeon and Intel Arc Graphics options are much better for those pursuing open-source GPU driver support on Linux.
2 Comments
Related News
Mesa Adds Initial Support For Open-Source OpenGL On NVIDIA RTX 30 "Ampere"
Big Nouveau Driver Update For Linux 6.2 To Improve Open-Source NVIDIA Support
NVK Vulkan Driver Starting Work On New Compiler
Nouveau Linux DRM Driver Making Progress On NVIDIA GSP Support
Open-Source NVIDIA Outlook Brighter Due To GSP Firmware, But Major Challenges Remain
NVIDIA Ampere GA103 Support For Nouveau Being Sent In For Linux 6.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenZFS Lands A Very Nice Performance Optimization
A Prominent Linux Kernel Developer Re-Joins AMD
A Developer Hopes To Restore GCC's Java Front-End
The Linux OS Originally Known As Lindows Is Out With Linspire 12 Alpha
OBS Studio 29 Released With AV1 Encode Additions, Upward Compression Filter
Red Hat Planning A Hackfest To Further Advance HDR Support On The Linux Desktop
Linux 6.3 To Bring Analog TV Support Improvements
Firewalld 1.3 Released With Easier Firewall Management For More Services