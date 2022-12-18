Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.8 Introduces New Direct Backend
Over the course of several releases this year the independent open-source software project has added AV1 acceleration, multi-threaded decode, and other improvements. Released this week was NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.8 where the shiny new feature is a direct back-end.
The NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver's new direct back-end is for interfacing with the NVIDIA kernel driver directly rather than going through the EGL code. This software will interface directly with the NVIDIA kernel graphics driver for allocating and exporting buffers rather than being tied into the EGL windowing system code. This direct back-end is important now that the EGL back-end is broken with the NVIDIA R525 driver series. Enabling the back-end can be done via the NVD_BACKEND=direct environment variable. This direct back-end does rely on undocumented NVIDIA APIs and thus subject to breakage of its own but at least should help for those wanting to enjoy VA-API acceleration currently on the R525 release series.
The current codec coverage for this project.
The NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.8 release also has improved error checking, support for 10/12-bit formats, adding the "NVD_GPU" environment variable for controlling the DRM node for opening the direct back-end mode, and documentation updates.
Downloads for this open-source VA-API to NVDEC video translation layer can be found via GitHub.