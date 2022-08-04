NVIDIA Releases CUDA 11.7 U1 With Support For RHEL 9.0

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 4 August 2022 at 05:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
It took longer than expected but NVIDIA's CUDA is out with an update providing official support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0.

Introduced back in May was CUDA 11.7 with support for their new Open GPU Kernel Driver, lazy loading of compute kernels, updated Linux distribution support, and a variety of other changes for this proprietary compute API. Released yesterday meanwhile was CUDA 11.7 Update 1 with the main change being support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0.


Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0


Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 has been out since May while now NVIDIA is providing official support for RHEL9 with their compute stack. As usual, this should also mean the NVIDIA CUDA 11.7 U1 software working out fine for RHEL downstreams like AlmaLinux 9, Rocky Linux 9, Oracle Linux 9, etc.

CUDA 11.7 Update 1 also has a number of bug fixes, and cuSPARSE library updates. The cuSPARSE work in CUDA 11.7 U1 includes handling batched computations, performance optimizations, and other modest changes.

Those interested in CUDA 11.7 Update 1 can fetch it from developer.nvidia.com.
