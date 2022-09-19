NVIDIA Working To Make Linux Safer For Cars, Robots & Other Safety Critical Environments

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 19 September 2022 at 09:40 AM EDT. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA is working on their own address space isolation (ASI) implementation for the Linux kernel that they hope will make the kernel safer for use within automobiles, robotics, and other areas where NVIDIA Tegra embedded hardware has a growing Linux-powered presence.

While Google along with engineers from IBM and Oracle have worked on ASI for Linux to better handle speculative execution attacks and Google is still hoping to go forward with its address space isolation work, it turns out NVIDIA engineers have also been exploring their own ASI code for the Linux kernel.


NVIDIA engineer Igor Stoppa who serves as a senior software safety architect presented at the Open-Source Summit Europe event hosted in Dublin last week by the Linux Foundation. In that presentation he covered their work-in-progress ASI work to make Linux safer to prevent buggy hardware drivers from interfering with other areas of the kernel and ways of making the software stack safer for safety-critical NVIDIA Linux environments.



NVIDIA's address space isolation approach is around asynchronous detection of unsafe events and to block the event before it happens. Their approach involves MMU-based memory coloring and is outlined in more detail via this PDF slide deck from the Open-Source Summit Europe 2022 event. Unfortunately as of writing the video recording has yet to be made public.


While this is great to see NVIDIA working on a solution to improve Linux kernel security, right now Igor acknowledges there are "lots of hacks" and that the code isn't even public yet... So much for the "release early, release often" and iterative approach to big new kernel features. NVIDIA is looking at posting the code publicly by year's end.
2 Comments
Related News
EVGA - Long-Time NVIDIA Partner - Ending Graphics Card Production
NVIDIA JetPack 5.0.2 Released With Production Support For AGX Orin
NVIDIA Publishes 73k Lines Worth Of 3D Header Files For Fermi Through Ampere GPUs
NVIDIA Releases CUDA 11.7 U1 With Support For RHEL 9.0
NVIDIA 515.65.01 Linux Driver Released With Fixes
NVIDIA 515.49.10 Linux Driver Released With Vulkan Pipeline Robustness
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
IO_uring Continues To Prove Very Exciting: Promising io_uring_spawn Announced
Ubuntu 22.10 Aiming To Support The $16+ Sipeed LicheeRV RISC-V Board
"Nest" Is An Interesting New Take On Linux Kernel Scheduling For Better CPU Performance
Few Lines Of Code Increases Intel's Vulkan Driver Draw Throughput By 60%+
LPC 2022: Rust Linux Drivers Capable Of Achieving Performance Comparable To C Code
Apple M1 Pro/Max/Ultra Device Trees Under Review For Linux