Google Engineers Argue For Linux "ASI" To Better Deal With Speculative Execution Attacks

Address Space Isolation is a comprehensive security mitigation for several types of speculative execution attacks. Even though the kernel already has several speculative execution vulnerability mitigations, some of them can be quite expensive if enabled fully e.g. to fully mitigate L1TF using the existing mechanisms requires doing an L1 cache flush on every single VM entry as well as disabling hyperthreading altogether. (Although core scheduling can provide some

protection when hyperthreading is enabled, it is not sufficient by itself to protect against all leaks unless sibling hyperthread stunning is also performed on every VM exit.) ASI provides a much less expensive mitigation for such vulnerabilities while still providing an almost similar level of protection.

...

Address Space Isolation is a comprehensive security mitigation for several types of speculative execution attacks. Even though the kernel already has several speculative execution vulnerability mitigations, some of them can be quite expensive if enabled fully e.g. to fully mitigate L1TF using the existing mechanisms requires doing an L1 cache flush on every single VM entry as well as disabling hyperthreading altogether. (Although core scheduling can provide some protection when hyperthreading is enabled, it is not sufficient by itself to protect against all leaks unless sibling hyperthread stunning is also performed on every VM exit.) ASI provides a much less expensive mitigation for such vulnerabilities while still providing an almost similar level of protection.

Not only should ASI mean less performance degradation, but patching for new vulnerabilities should mean less code change / engineering resources needed.

But one of the challenges with ASI itself is that it touches a lot of low-level kernel code to get into place. With ASI touching the memory management, interrupt handling, the hypervisor (KVM), etc, the initial bring-up for ASI is invasive. ASI will need to prove as well that it can be just as secure as the existing but more expensive mitigation techniques.