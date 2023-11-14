Rust-Written NAK Compiler Merged For Nouveau/NVK In Mesa 24.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 November 2023 at 06:58 AM EST. 3 Comments
MESA
Merged overnight to Mesa 24.0 is the Rust-written NAK compiler back-end for the Nouveau Gallium3D driver and NVK Vulkan driver.

The NAK back-end compiler led by Faith Ekstrand has made it into Mesa Git after being in development the past half-year. This is a Rust-based compiler that makes use of SSA and designed around NIR. This is focused on the needs of NVK primarily and is being used by default for RTX 20 "Turing" GPUs and newer.

This merge lays out all of the interesting details around the NAK compiler for Mesa. Landing the NAK compiler was done across 425 commits to Mesa 24.0-devel. This is another win for the open-source NVIDIA (Nouveau) space following the NVIDIA GSP support making it into Linux 6.7.

XDC slide


More information on NAK and the NVK Vulkan driver can be found from this XDC presentation last month in Spain.

Fresh Nouveau/NVK benchmarks with Linux 6.7 will be coming up shortly on Phoronix.
3 Comments
Related News
Intel's Mesa Shader Compiler Backend Scheduling Now ~30% Faster
Mesa 23.3-rc3 Released As The Stable Version Nears
Microsoft Gets OpenGL 4.3 Implemented Atop Direct3D 12 With Mesa
Mesa 24.0 Gets Asahi AGX Gallium3D To OpenGL 3.3 For Apple Silicon Hardware
Mesa's Rusticl Adds cl_khr_gl_sharing For Advancing OpenGL/OpenCL Interoperability
Mesa 23.3-rc2 Released With Fixes For Zink, Rusticl, RADV & Other Drivers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
NVIDIA Pushes 62MB Of GSP Binary Firmware Blobs Into Linux-Firmware.Git
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows
Wine 8.20 Closes 13 Year Old Bug To Register URL Protocol Handlers On Linux