Rust-Written NAK Compiler Merged For Nouveau/NVK In Mesa 24.0
The NAK back-end compiler led by Faith Ekstrand has made it into Mesa Git after being in development the past half-year. This is a Rust-based compiler that makes use of SSA and designed around NIR. This is focused on the needs of NVK primarily and is being used by default for RTX 20 "Turing" GPUs and newer.
This merge lays out all of the interesting details around the NAK compiler for Mesa. Landing the NAK compiler was done across 425 commits to Mesa 24.0-devel. This is another win for the open-source NVIDIA (Nouveau) space following the NVIDIA GSP support making it into Linux 6.7.
More information on NAK and the NVK Vulkan driver can be found from this XDC presentation last month in Spain.
Fresh Nouveau/NVK benchmarks with Linux 6.7 will be coming up shortly on Phoronix.