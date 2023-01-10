More AMD Zen 4 Tuning Ongoing For GCC 13 Compiler

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 January 2023 at 05:44 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD --
GCC compiler expert Jan Hubicka at SUSE began working on AMD Zen 4 compiler tuning patches that began landing in December for the GCC 13 compiler that will debut as stable in a few months. It looks like the work isn't over on Znver4 tuning with another patch being sent out today for fine-tuning the latest AMD CPU microarchitecture.

In recent weeks Hubicka has been fiddling around with the new "znver4" target in GCC 13. Today he sent out more znver4 x86-tune flags with looking to make some more micro-optimizations to this -march=znver4 targeting for AMD Ryzen 7000 series and EPYC 9004 series processors.

Hubicka sums up the latest work as:
this patch adds more tunes for zen4:
- new tunes for avx512 scater instructions. In micro benchmarks these seems consistent loss compared to open-coded coe
- disable use of gather for zen4 While these are win for a micro benchmarks (based on TSVC), enabling gather is a loss for parest. So for now it seems safe to keep it off.
- disable pass to avoid FMA chains for znver4 since fmadd was optimized and does not seem to cause regressions.

Once this compiler tuning work settles down for GCC, I'll run some fresh benchmarks -- especially for seeing how it compares to AMD's AOCC 4.0 compiler. The stable GCC 13.1 release should be out in March~April depending upon how the rest of the release cycle plays out. Fedora 38 is planning to be among the first Linux distributions shipping this new compiler while it won't reach the likes of Ubuntu users out-of-the-box until October with the distribution's 23.10 release.


Checking the LLVM review queue this morning, on the LLVM/Clang front for upstream review there still isn't anything new yet over the basic znver4 enablement sent out by AMD that was merged a few weeks ago.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Rolling Out New Website Area For Zen Software Studio
DragonFlyBSD Adds Temperature Sensor Support For AMD Zen 3 / Zen 4
More AMD Zen 4 Compiler Code Merged For GCC 13
AMD Announces Ryzen 7040/7045HX Mobile CPUs, Ryzen 7000 Series X3D, Instinct MI300
Linux 6.2 Lands S0ix Idle Change For AMD Ryzen "Rembrandt" Laptops & Newer
AMD Continued Its Great Linux Embrace In 2022 With Better Launch-Day Support + Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Metrics End Out 2022 With Some Odd Numbers
A Prominent Linux Kernel Developer Re-Joins AMD
OpenZFS Lands A Very Nice Performance Optimization
The Linux OS Originally Known As Lindows Is Out With Linspire 12 Alpha
Red Hat Planning A Hackfest To Further Advance HDR Support On The Linux Desktop
Linux 6.3 To Bring Analog TV Support Improvements
A Developer Hopes To Restore GCC's Java Front-End
Linux 6.2 Lands S0ix Idle Change For AMD Ryzen "Rembrandt" Laptops & Newer