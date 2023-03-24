Intel Prepares More Meteor Lake Graphics Code For Linux 6.4
Intel's open-source engineers continue to be quite busy working on their Meteor Lake enablement ahead of those initial mobile processors shipping later this year.
For the past few cycles there has been a lot of Meteor Lake "MTL" code landing, especially as it concerns the graphics driver support for these next-gen processors. With Linux 6.3, the Linux driver can now light up a display connected to Meteor Lake while for Linux 6.4 there is further enablement work landing.
On Thursday a weekly batch of drm-intel-next patches were submitted to DRM-Next for queuing until the Linux 6.4 merge window in early May. The latest Meteor Lake enablement there is is preparing for HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) and PXP (Protected Xe Path) security features for Meteor Lake and beyond. There is also support now for loading the DMC (Display Microcontroller) firmware on Meteor Lake and other enablement/fixes work. This is just one of several Intel DRM driver pulls of new feature code aiming for Linux 6.4.
As of now the Meteor Lake Linux support remains behind the experimental (force_probe) flag for the Linux 6.4 kernel. We'll see if the Meteor Lake graphics support stabilizes this cycle or will not be until 6.5 or later when the support is promoted to stable/out-of-the-box.
The rest of this week's drm-intel-next patches mostly amounts to fixes. This is all work to the i915 Direct Rendering Manager driver while simultaneously the Intel Linux engineers are also busy preparing for the modern "Xe" DRM kernel driver to land as their modern open-source driver solution tailored to Gen12 graphics and newer (since Tigerlake).
Add A Comment