More AMD EPYC Zen 4 "Genoa" Code Heads Into Coreboot

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 15 October 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
Over the past two weeks there has been a pleasant uptick in new commits to Coreboot as part of enabling EPYC 9004 "Genoa" series platform support.

Back in September was very early Genoa code for Coreboot merged along with the AMD Onyx reference motherboard target. Over the past two weeks has been another push of getting more of the Genoa code upstreamed.

Among the recent Genoa commits to Coreboot include SMI support, GPIO definitions and subsequently the GPIO support, handling for the VGA decode enable register, enabling UART, and other related work.

There's also other AMD Genoa enablement code still pending and undergoing review via review.coreboot.org.

AMD EPYC Genoa processors


It's nice to see this AMD EPYC Genoa support for Coreboot coming together -- just as Intel Sapphire Rapids support also has -- though so far the motherboard/platform support has been largely limited to each vendor's reference motherboards with still not much adoption by OEMs outside of custom hyperscaler deployments.

Along with the continued AMD EPYC 9004 series Coreboot work, AMD continues working on openSIL for open-source CPU silicon initialization for what in a few years is expected to replace AGESA.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Advanced Media Acceleration "AMA" 1.0 SDK Released
Linux Patched For A New AMD Zen 4 CPU Bug - Erratum #1485
AMD Makes A New Open-Source AI Software Acquisition
AMD P-State Preferred Core Support For Linux Spun Up An Eighth Time
AMD Versal EDAC Driver Set For Introduction In Linux 6.7
AMD OpenSIL Will Be Talked About Later This Month At The 2023 OCP Global Summit
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISOs Recalled Due To Malicious User Translations
GNOME Merge Requests Opened That Would Drop X.Org Session Support
Curl Preps For "Probably The Worst Curl Security Flaw In A Long Time"
OpenJDK Merges Intel's x86-simd-sort For Speeding Up Data Sorting 7~15x
Debian 12.2 Released With Various Security Fixes, AMD Inception Microcode
PreSonus Studio One 6.5 Music Production Software Adds Wayland-Only Linux Support
Higher Quality AV1 Video Encoding Now Available For Radeon Graphics On Linux
HTTP/2 "Rapid Reset" DDoS Attack Disclosed By Google, Cloudflare & AWS