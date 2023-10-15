Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
More AMD EPYC Zen 4 "Genoa" Code Heads Into Coreboot
Back in September was very early Genoa code for Coreboot merged along with the AMD Onyx reference motherboard target. Over the past two weeks has been another push of getting more of the Genoa code upstreamed.
Among the recent Genoa commits to Coreboot include SMI support, GPIO definitions and subsequently the GPIO support, handling for the VGA decode enable register, enabling UART, and other related work.
There's also other AMD Genoa enablement code still pending and undergoing review via review.coreboot.org.
It's nice to see this AMD EPYC Genoa support for Coreboot coming together -- just as Intel Sapphire Rapids support also has -- though so far the motherboard/platform support has been largely limited to each vendor's reference motherboards with still not much adoption by OEMs outside of custom hyperscaler deployments.
Along with the continued AMD EPYC 9004 series Coreboot work, AMD continues working on openSIL for open-source CPU silicon initialization for what in a few years is expected to replace AGESA.