Mold Linker Jumps From v2.4.1 To v2.30 To Resolve GNU libtool Compatibility
Mold 2.30 is out this weekend as the newest version of this open-source high speed linker alternative to GNU Gold/LD and LLVM LLD.
Mold continues performing very well against the more established linkers while with Mold 2.30 it's mostly about fixes. For those keeping close track to the project, you may be a bit surprised with this new version considering previously they were on version 2.4... The big version jump to 2.30 is for enhancing GNU libtool compatibility.
Mold lead developer Rui Ueyama explained in the v2.30 announcement:
"We have increased the version number from 2.4.1 to 2.30.0, even though this release contains only minor bug fixes. This change was made to prevent GNU libtool from mistaking mold 2.4.1 for GNU ld 2.4.1, which led it to incorrectly conclude that our linker was an outdated version of the GNU linker. Bumping up the version number to align with GNU ld may not be the most elegant solution, but it is a practical approach to resolve the compatibility issue with GNU libtool."
The rest of the Mold 2.30 changes are rather routine bug fixing. The list of changes and downloads for Mold 2.30 via GitHub.
