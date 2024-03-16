Mold Linker Jumps From v2.4.1 To v2.30 To Resolve GNU libtool Compatibility

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 16 March 2024 at 01:06 PM EDT. 4 Comments
PROGRAMMING
Mold 2.30 is out this weekend as the newest version of this open-source high speed linker alternative to GNU Gold/LD and LLVM LLD.

Mold continues performing very well against the more established linkers while with Mold 2.30 it's mostly about fixes. For those keeping close track to the project, you may be a bit surprised with this new version considering previously they were on version 2.4... The big version jump to 2.30 is for enhancing GNU libtool compatibility.

Mold lead developer Rui Ueyama explained in the v2.30 announcement:
"We have increased the version number from 2.4.1 to 2.30.0, even though this release contains only minor bug fixes. This change was made to prevent GNU libtool from mistaking mold 2.4.1 for GNU ld 2.4.1, which led it to incorrectly conclude that our linker was an outdated version of the GNU linker. Bumping up the version number to align with GNU ld may not be the most elegant solution, but it is a practical approach to resolve the compatibility issue with GNU libtool."

The rest of the Mold 2.30 changes are rather routine bug fixing. The list of changes and downloads for Mold 2.30 via GitHub.
4 Comments
Related News
Rust-Tailored Slint GUI Toolkit Adding Python API
AdaptiveCpp 24.02 Released: "One Of The Best SYCL Compilers" For Performance
Musl libc 1.2.5 Released With RISC-V 32-bit & LoongArch 64-bit Ports
Mold Linker Performance Remains Very Compelling In 2024 Over GNU Gold/ld, LLVM lld
GLFW 3.4 Brings Better Support For Wayland & Run-Time Platform Selection
Git 2.44 Released - Can Yield Faster Pack Generation & Faster Rebases
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Continues Prepping The Linux Kernel For X86S
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Awesome Changes Coming With Linux 6.9: Lots From Intel/AMD, FUSE Passthrough & More Rust
Linux 6.9 Makes A Change To Satisfy Microsoft For EFI x86 Shim Loader Signing
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
KDE Developers Are Currently Seeing 150~200 Bug Reports Per Day
Dynamic Kernel Stacks Proposed For Linux With Big Memory Savings
Linux 6.8 Is Very Exciting With Intel Xe Driver, Raspberry Pi 5 Graphics & New Hardware