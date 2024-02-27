Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mold Linker Performance Remains Very Compelling In 2024 Over GNU Gold/ld, LLVM lld
Mold lead developer Rui Ueyama has posted some fresh performance numbers for his linker up against the well known linkers from the GNU and LLVM projects.
GNU ld has been seeing some renewed performance tuning in recent months while the latest Mold release continues to show strong time savings compared to LLVM lld and GNU ld and GNU gold.
All the latest data for this high speed linker can be found via Mold on GitHub.