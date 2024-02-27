Mold Linker Performance Remains Very Compelling In 2024 Over GNU Gold/ld, LLVM lld

The Mold high performance linker has long been known for offering excellent performance over GNU Gold/ld and LLVM lld while some fresh benchmark numbers reinforce the competitive advantage that persists today for this open-source project.

Mold lead developer Rui Ueyama has posted some fresh performance numbers for his linker up against the well known linkers from the GNU and LLVM projects.

Mold benchmarks


GNU ld has been seeing some renewed performance tuning in recent months while the latest Mold release continues to show strong time savings compared to LLVM lld and GNU ld and GNU gold.

All the latest data for this high speed linker can be found via Mold on GitHub.
