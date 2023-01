Mir 2.11 Released With A Fix Around XWayland Use

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

A new version of Mir has been released, which in recent years has been serving as a Wayland compositor and used for various niche use-cases like smart exercise mirrors and other IoT and kiosk-type deployments Mir 2.11 is the new release this week and while it's the first release of the new year, it's a tiny one. Mir 2.11 simply notes that Miroil has cleaned up its buffer code and better aligned with upstream QtMir. The only other change is fixing a Mir fatal error that came down to a race condition with XWayland. This fatal error was observed when running the Audacity software under the EGMDE Mir example desktop/compositor.



Mir and Ubuntu have found use in interesting places.

That's it for the noted changes with this Mir 2.11 update. Downloading the Mir 2.11 sources are available from GitHub