Mir 2.11 Released With A Fix Around XWayland Use
Mir 2.11 is the new release this week and while it's the first release of the new year, it's a tiny one. Mir 2.11 simply notes that Miroil has cleaned up its buffer code and better aligned with upstream QtMir. The only other change is fixing a Mir fatal error that came down to a race condition with XWayland. This fatal error was observed when running the Audacity software under the EGMDE Mir example desktop/compositor.
That's it for the noted changes with this Mir 2.11 update. Downloading the Mir 2.11 sources are available from GitHub.