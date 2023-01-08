Mir 2.11 Released With A Fix Around XWayland Use

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 January 2023 at 06:02 AM EST. 9 Comments
UBUNTU --
A new version of Mir has been released, which in recent years has been serving as a Wayland compositor and used for various niche use-cases like smart exercise mirrors and other IoT and kiosk-type deployments.

Mir 2.11 is the new release this week and while it's the first release of the new year, it's a tiny one. Mir 2.11 simply notes that Miroil has cleaned up its buffer code and better aligned with upstream QtMir. The only other change is fixing a Mir fatal error that came down to a race condition with XWayland. This fatal error was observed when running the Audacity software under the EGMDE Mir example desktop/compositor.


Mir and Ubuntu have found use in interesting places.


That's it for the noted changes with this Mir 2.11 update. Downloading the Mir 2.11 sources are available from GitHub.
9 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu's New Installer Taking Shape Nicely For Ubuntu 23.04
Edubuntu Looks To Re-Establish Itself In 2023
UBports' Ubuntu Touch 20.04-Based Build Offered In New Beta/RC Channel
Ubuntu Touch OTA-24 Released - Still Powered By Ubuntu 16.04
Ubuntu Bring-Up Happening For The StarFive VisionFive 2 RISC-V Board
Canonical & Intel Announce "Enterprise Grade" Ubuntu Images For Next-Gen Intel IoT
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Metrics End Out 2022 With Some Odd Numbers
A Prominent Linux Kernel Developer Re-Joins AMD
Linux 6.3 To Bring Analog TV Support Improvements
Linux 6.2 Lands S0ix Idle Change For AMD Ryzen "Rembrandt" Laptops & Newer
Red Hat Planning A Hackfest To Further Advance HDR Support On The Linux Desktop
KDE Ends Out 2022 With More Features & Fixes
Valve Revises Steam Survey Results For December - Still Pointing Down For Linux
Ubuntu's New Installer Taking Shape Nicely For Ubuntu 23.04