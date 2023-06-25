Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Zink's Mike Blumenkrantz Tackling Mesa WSI Inefficiencies
One of the benchmarks shown where Zink performed quite poorly against RadeonSI was in the very basic/elementary glmark2 test case:
Given the large difference, Mike began looking at it and attributed it to the Mesa WSI code. For those interested, Mike has published another lengthy blog post with his usual creative writing that covers the problem. With various changes, he's cut roughly 40% off Zink's frametime. It's still behind the RadeonSI performance in this basic OpenGL test, but at least better than before.
The merge request opened for it is WSI: various unethical perf improvements that are being evaluated now for upstream Mesa.