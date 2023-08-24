Mesa's Vulkan WSI/Wayland Code Adds "IMMEDIATE" Present Mode Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 August 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA
Mesa's Vulkan windowing system integration (WSI) code for Wayland has added the "IMMEDIATE" present mode option that uses Wayland's tearing-control unstable extension to allow for images to be presented immediately but at the risk of visible screen tearing.

The VK_PRESENT_MODE_IMMEDIATE_KHR mode is specified by the Vulkan spec as "the presentation engine does not wait for a vertical blanking period to update the current image, meaning this mode may result in visible tearing. No internal queuing of presentation requests is needed, as the requests are applied immediately."

Wayland presentation modes


More details on the immediate mode via the Wayland tearing updates protocol.

For nearly one year now has been this Mesa merge request for adding the IMMEDIATE support to the Wayland WSI code. The work was managed by Simon Ser and is now in Mesa Git ahead of the v23.3 release in Q4.
1 Comment
Related News
RADV Implements NVIDIA DGC Compute Extension
Mesa Adds GPUVis Integration - GPU Trace Visualizer
Mesa 23.1.6 Released With Many Graphics Driver Fixes
AV1 Video Decoding Added To Mesa's VirGL For QEMU/KVM Guests
Mesa TURNIP Vulkan Driver Adds VirtIO GPU Support
Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Merged Into Mesa 23.3
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance
FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver
SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder
NVIDIA BIOS Signature Lock Broken - What Caused Open-Source Pains For Years
Firefox Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
Orange Pi 5 Support Nears The Mainline Linux Kernel
Box64 0.2.4 Released - Some x86-64 Games Now Playable On RISC-V