Mesa Lands Initial Open-Source Support For NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 19 July 2023 at 06:24 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA
While not too useful as limited to OpenGL-only and will perform extremely slowly until the NVIDIA GSP firmware support is sorted out for the Nouveau DRM kernel driver, merged today for Mesa 23.3-devel and marked for back-porting to Mesa 23.2 is initial NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" GPU support.

Karol Herbst of Red Hat has merged the initial NVIDIA Ada Lovelace support for the Nouveau Gallium3D driver to get OpenGL working. This is separate from the NVK Vulkan driver effort and again ultimately not too useful until the GSP and re-clocking support are sorted out kernel-side.

GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card


Herbst commented in the Mesa MR providing this initial NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series support:
"Seems to just work. The 3D subchannel appears to be identical to Ampere. Nvidia didn't publish the compute class headers yet, so maybe something is up there.

CTS run looks good enough

Note: this contains a Cc stable tag, so we get that enablement shipped to users a bit faster."

A step in the right direction but it will be a while before the Nouveau DRM kernel driver is ready to provide good support for modern NVIDIA GPUs with this open-source driver and most Linux gamers/enthusiasts will also be waiting on the NVK Vulkan driver to get into good shape. For now the Intel and AMD Radeon Linux graphics driver stacks provide the much better open-source experience.
