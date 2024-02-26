Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa OpenGL Threading Work Sees Much Reduced Memory Footprint For OpenGL Calls
Marek noted in a recent and since merged pull request for Mesa 24.1:
"The biggest change is that the memory footprint of GL calls is decreased substantially. In one viewperf case (which could be the most extreme case), the number of written glthread slots per frame is decreased by 51%, and thus the number of filled batches per frame is decreased by the same number."
The merge request to lower the memory footprint of OpenGL calls in the OpenGL threading mode also has a number of clean-ups and fixes. In total 32 patches were merged on Friday for this nice incremental improvement. This work benefits not only AMD open-source drivers but all Mesa glthread users.
Look for Mesa 24.1 to debut around April with this glthread work and much more across the growing number of OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.