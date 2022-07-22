Microsoft Extends Mesa's D3D12 Video Acceleration To Support Video Engine Based Effects

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 July 2022 at 05:42 AM EDT. 14 Comments
MESA --
Since last year Microsoft has been working on Direct3D 12 video acceleration for Mesa so that Windows Subsystem for Linux can run common applications targeting the VA-API video acceleration API and ultimately enjoy GPU-based video acceleration by way of Direct3D 12. After the initial video encode/decode support for D3D12 was merged to Mesa earlier this year, the latest Microsoft contribution is now handling of video engine based effects.

Merged to Mesa 22.2 with the Direct3D 12 code is now handling of video engine based effects such as rotation, flip, alpha blend, cropping, and scaling. These capabilities are plumbed through to the VA-API Gallium3D front-end and Microsoft engineers in turn have tested the likes of FFmpeg and GStreamer under Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) and seeing that these video effects now end up working quite well.


Microsoft engineers continue contributing to Mesa for enhancing OpenGL / OpenCL / Vulkan / VA-API atop Direct3D for primarily WSL's benefit.


More details on this D3D12 video effects support for Mesa 22.2 via this merge.
14 Comments
Related News
RADV Continues Getting Ready For Vulkan Mesh Shader Support
Lavapipe Vulkan Software Implementation Now Compliant With Vulkan 1.3
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Ready To Switch To Lazy Descriptors - Big Performance Win
Rewritten R600g NIR Backend Merged For Mesa 22.2 - Improves Radeon HD 5000/6000 Series
Mesa 22.2 Pushed Back By Two Weeks To Let More Features Land
Etnaviv Gallium3D Lands Async Shader Compilation With ARB_parallel_shader_compile
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem
Oh GuC: Intel ADL-P Graphics On Linux 5.19 Will Break Unless You Also Upgrade Firmware
Retbleed: Call Depth Tracking Mitigation Eyed To Avoid IBRS "Performance Horror Show"
Igalia Working Towards Faster 2D Rendering For Older Raspberry Pi Boards