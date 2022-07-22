Microsoft Extends Mesa's D3D12 Video Acceleration To Support Video Engine Based Effects
Merged to Mesa 22.2 with the Direct3D 12 code is now handling of video engine based effects such as rotation, flip, alpha blend, cropping, and scaling. These capabilities are plumbed through to the VA-API Gallium3D front-end and Microsoft engineers in turn have tested the likes of FFmpeg and GStreamer under Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) and seeing that these video effects now end up working quite well.
Microsoft engineers continue contributing to Mesa for enhancing OpenGL / OpenCL / Vulkan / VA-API atop Direct3D for primarily WSL's benefit.
More details on this D3D12 video effects support for Mesa 22.2 via this merge.