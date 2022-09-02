Intel's OpenGL/Vulkan Mesa Drivers Begin Properly Identifying Arc Graphics Hardware

When currently using Intel's open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers on Linux with their new Arc Graphics discrete GPUs, it's simply been reported as "Intel{R} Graphics" for the product/renderer string. With the latest Mesa 22.3-devel work and for back-porting to the current stable series, the graphics card models are beginning to be properly reported.Now that Intel has begun announcing their Arc Graphics products, the PCI ID definitions within Mesa have been updated to properly reflect the various graphics card models rather than calling all DG2 parts just "Intel{R} Graphics".

0x5690 - Intel Arc A770M Graphics

0x5691 - Intel Arc A730M Graphics

0x5692 - Intel Arc A550M Graphics

0x5693 - Intel Arc A370M Graphics

0x5694 - Intel Arc A350M Graphics

0x56a0 - Intel Arc A770 Graphics

0x56a1 - Intel Arc A750 Graphics

0x56a2 - Intel Arc A580 Graphics

0x56a5 - Intel Arc A380 Graphics

0x56a6 - Intel Arc A310 Graphics

0x56b0 - Intel Arc Pro A30M Graphics

0x56b1 - Intel Arc Pro A40/A50 Graphics

0x56c0 - Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series 170 Graphics

0x56c1 - Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series 140 Graphics

The update overnight includes acknowledging the following parts:It is worth noting though there does remain a number of other Intel DG2 device IDs part of Mesa that are still reporting as "Intel Graphics". Those additional "Intel Graphics" products may be reserved either for early engineering samples, possible but currently unplanned additional variants, or indeed additional SKUs they plan on announcing at a later date.