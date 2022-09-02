Intel's OpenGL/Vulkan Mesa Drivers Begin Properly Identifying Arc Graphics Hardware

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 September 2022 at 05:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
When currently using Intel's open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers on Linux with their new Arc Graphics discrete GPUs, it's simply been reported as "Intel{R} Graphics" for the product/renderer string. With the latest Mesa 22.3-devel work and for back-porting to the current stable series, the graphics card models are beginning to be properly reported.

Now that Intel has begun announcing their Arc Graphics products, the PCI ID definitions within Mesa have been updated to properly reflect the various graphics card models rather than calling all DG2 parts just "Intel{R} Graphics".


The update overnight includes acknowledging the following parts:
0x5690 - Intel Arc A770M Graphics
0x5691 - Intel Arc A730M Graphics
0x5692 - Intel Arc A550M Graphics
0x5693 - Intel Arc A370M Graphics
0x5694 - Intel Arc A350M Graphics
0x56a0 - Intel Arc A770 Graphics
0x56a1 - Intel Arc A750 Graphics
0x56a2 - Intel Arc A580 Graphics
0x56a5 - Intel Arc A380 Graphics
0x56a6 - Intel Arc A310 Graphics
0x56b0 - Intel Arc Pro A30M Graphics
0x56b1 - Intel Arc Pro A40/A50 Graphics
0x56c0 - Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series 170 Graphics
0x56c1 - Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series 140 Graphics

It is worth noting though there does remain a number of other Intel DG2 device IDs part of Mesa that are still reporting as "Intel Graphics". Those additional "Intel Graphics" products may be reserved either for early engineering samples, possible but currently unplanned additional variants, or indeed additional SKUs they plan on announcing at a later date.


In fact, quite a number of additional DG2 IDs not yet being attributed to existing products.

In any event this change is nice for now at least properly reporting the correct graphics card in use. For more details on using Intel Arc Graphics under Linux, see last week's initial Arc Graphics A380 Linux review.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa's Rust OpenCL Implementation Expected To Be Merged In Coming Days
Mesa's LLVMpipe Driver Begins Experimenting With AVX-512 Optimizations Ahead Of Zen 4
Mesa's Zink Adds Async Compute Pipeline Creation
Mesa CI Begins Making Use Of Mold Linker For "Substantial" Performance Improvement
Asahi Linux May Have OpenGL 2.1 For Apple M1/M2 By Year's End
Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Sees Uptick In Activity This Week
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Will Make It A Bit Easier To Help Spot Faulty CPUs
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
PostgreSQL Optimizes Performance & Lower Memory Management Overhead
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Is Eliminating GTK 2 Support
NetworkManager 1.40 Released With Multi-Path TCP Support, Other Improvements
Compiz 0.9.14.2 Released After Two Years
Ubuntu Isn't Yet Onboard With GNOME's "Device Security" Screen