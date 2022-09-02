Intel's OpenGL/Vulkan Mesa Drivers Begin Properly Identifying Arc Graphics Hardware
When currently using Intel's open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers on Linux with their new Arc Graphics discrete GPUs, it's simply been reported as "Intel{R} Graphics" for the product/renderer string. With the latest Mesa 22.3-devel work and for back-porting to the current stable series, the graphics card models are beginning to be properly reported.
Now that Intel has begun announcing their Arc Graphics products, the PCI ID definitions within Mesa have been updated to properly reflect the various graphics card models rather than calling all DG2 parts just "Intel{R} Graphics".
The update overnight includes acknowledging the following parts:
0x5690 - Intel Arc A770M Graphics
0x5691 - Intel Arc A730M Graphics
0x5692 - Intel Arc A550M Graphics
0x5693 - Intel Arc A370M Graphics
0x5694 - Intel Arc A350M Graphics
0x56a0 - Intel Arc A770 Graphics
0x56a1 - Intel Arc A750 Graphics
0x56a2 - Intel Arc A580 Graphics
0x56a5 - Intel Arc A380 Graphics
0x56a6 - Intel Arc A310 Graphics
0x56b0 - Intel Arc Pro A30M Graphics
0x56b1 - Intel Arc Pro A40/A50 Graphics
0x56c0 - Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series 170 Graphics
0x56c1 - Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series 140 Graphics
It is worth noting though there does remain a number of other Intel DG2 device IDs part of Mesa that are still reporting as "Intel Graphics". Those additional "Intel Graphics" products may be reserved either for early engineering samples, possible but currently unplanned additional variants, or indeed additional SKUs they plan on announcing at a later date.
In fact, quite a number of additional DG2 IDs not yet being attributed to existing products.
In any event this change is nice for now at least properly reporting the correct graphics card in use. For more details on using Intel Arc Graphics under Linux, see last week's initial Arc Graphics A380 Linux review.
