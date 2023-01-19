Mesa Adds Initial Support For Targeting Microsoft's Xbox With "GLon12"

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Linux game porter and developer Ethan Lee has added initial support to Mesa for Microsoft's Xbox Game Development Kit (GDK). In turn this early code can allow running the "GLon12" Mesa driver atop the Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S game consoles that can ease porting OpenGL games to the Xbox.Ethan Lee has been working on this Xbox GDK support for Mesa with its Direct3D 12 code paths as part of his FNA project. This gets support for building the GLon12 Mesa driver for the Xbox One / X /S via the Xbox Game Development Kit but that ability to build/run requires Microsoft GDXK support/agreement with Microsoft. This code will not work with the PC-only GDK.



Ethan Lee shows off an SDL test application making use of OpenGL and running on the Microsoft Xbox thanks to this now-merged Mesa code.