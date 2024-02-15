Mesa 24.0.1 Released With Various Graphics Driver Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 February 2024 at 06:44 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA
For those that prefer to wait for the first Mesa point release in a new series before upgrading, Mesa 24.0.1 was released on Wednesday evening with the first batch of fixes for the feature-packed Mesa 24.0.

Mesa 24.0 introduced faster RADV ray-tracing, the Imagination PowerVR Rogue Vulkan driver was merged, many new Vulkan extensions supported, new Asahi AGX Gallium3D support, OpenGL 4.6 for the Microsoft D3D12 driver, and more. With Mesa 24.0.1 is the first round of bug fixing atop this quarterly feature release.

Mesa 24.0.1 brings a RADV driver workaround for Jedi Survivor, a few AMD ACO compiler fixes, support for GL_TEXTURE_BARRIER with Rusticl, EXT_shader_image_load_storage is now exposed on Iris for SPECViewPerf 13, the Intel ANV driver has fixed cache flushing issues on Meteor Lake, Panfrost has fixed dual source blending, Vulkan Video fixes for rADV, a dual color blending workaround for the Dying Light game, and various other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Mesa 24.0.1 release via Mesa-dev.
Add A Comment
Related News
Etnaviv NPU Driver Further Boosts Performance, Striking Closer To The Proprietary Driver
Another Optimization Comes For Radeon RADV Ray-Tracing In Mesa 24.1
Cassia Aims To Pair Wine/DXVK/VKD3D-Proton/FEX For Windows Games On Android
Mesa Merge Request Opened For RADV Driver With VK_KHR_video_decode_av1
Mesa 24.0 Released With Faster Radeon RADV Ray-Tracing & Initial PowerVR Vulkan Driver
Mesa's NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Now Exposes Vulkan 1.3 Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Qualcomm Hardware Support Increasingly In Good Shape On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future
AMD Zen 5 Compiler Support Posted For GCC - Confirms New AVX Features & More
Cyberus Develops Open-Source KVM Backend For VirtualBox
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Leaning Toward Low-Latency Kernel Optimizations By Default
Debian 12.5 Released To Provide The Latest Security & Bug Fixes