Mesa 24.0.1 Released With Various Graphics Driver Fixes
For those that prefer to wait for the first Mesa point release in a new series before upgrading, Mesa 24.0.1 was released on Wednesday evening with the first batch of fixes for the feature-packed Mesa 24.0.
Mesa 24.0 introduced faster RADV ray-tracing, the Imagination PowerVR Rogue Vulkan driver was merged, many new Vulkan extensions supported, new Asahi AGX Gallium3D support, OpenGL 4.6 for the Microsoft D3D12 driver, and more. With Mesa 24.0.1 is the first round of bug fixing atop this quarterly feature release.
Mesa 24.0.1 brings a RADV driver workaround for Jedi Survivor, a few AMD ACO compiler fixes, support for GL_TEXTURE_BARRIER with Rusticl, EXT_shader_image_load_storage is now exposed on Iris for SPECViewPerf 13, the Intel ANV driver has fixed cache flushing issues on Meteor Lake, Panfrost has fixed dual source blending, Vulkan Video fixes for rADV, a dual color blending workaround for the Dying Light game, and various other fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Mesa 24.0.1 release via Mesa-dev.
Add A Comment